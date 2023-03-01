ASML (EPA:ASML) PT Set at €700.00 by UBS Group

ASML (EPA:ASML – Get Rating) has been given a €700.00 ($744.68) target price by research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ASML has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays set a €665.00 ($707.45) price target on ASML in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a €767.00 ($815.96) price objective on ASML in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €700.00 ($744.68) price objective on ASML in a report on Monday, January 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €700.00 ($744.68) price objective on ASML in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €690.00 ($734.04) price objective on ASML in a report on Monday, February 13th.

