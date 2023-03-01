Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) & Stockland (OTCMKTS:STKAF) Head-To-Head Review

Stockland (OTCMKTS:STKAF – Get Rating) and Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF – Get Rating) are both real estate companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Stockland and Artis Real Estate Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stockland N/A N/A N/A Artis Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Stockland and Artis Real Estate Investment Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stockland N/A N/A N/A $0.23 11.54 Artis Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A $0.96 7.01

Analyst Recommendations

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Stockland, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Stockland and Artis Real Estate Investment Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stockland 0 1 1 0 2.50 Artis Real Estate Investment Trust 0 1 0 0 2.00

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus target price of $11.21, indicating a potential upside of 67.29%. Given Artis Real Estate Investment Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Artis Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than Stockland.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

38.4% of Stockland shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.7% of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Stockland pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.2%. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.81 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.1%. Stockland pays out 105.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust pays out 84.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

About Stockland

Stockland (ASX:SGP) was founded in 1952 and has grown to become one of Australia's largest diversified property groups – owning, developing and managing a large portfolio of shopping centres, residential communities, workplace and logistic assets and retirement living villages. Stockland is consistently rated as one of the most sustainable real estate companies in the world by the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI). Stockland is also an Employer of Choice for Gender Equality, as recognised by the Workplace Gender Equality Agency.

About Artis Real Estate Investment Trust

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership, management, leasing, and development of commercial properties. Its portfolio includes industrial, office, and retail properties. The company was founded by Cornelius W. V. Martens on November 8, 2004 and is headquartered in Winnipeg, Canada.

