Arteris’ (AIP) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Rosenblatt Securities

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $21.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 282.51% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Arteris from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Arteris to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Arteris from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ AIP traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,649. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.77. Arteris has a one year low of $3.27 and a one year high of $16.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 1.14.

Arteris ( NASDAQ:AIP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.02). Arteris had a negative net margin of 55.25% and a negative return on equity of 58.91%. The firm had revenue of $11.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Arteris will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Nicholas B. Hawkins sold 9,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.29, for a total value of $39,712.53. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 283,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,214,095.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 48.27% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIP. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arteris by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,307,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,621,000 after acquiring an additional 154,185 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arteris by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 888,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,918,000 after acquiring an additional 99,774 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arteris by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 773,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,151,000 after acquiring an additional 46,347 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arteris by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 685,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,564,000 after purchasing an additional 199,663 shares during the period. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arteris by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 422,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 96,869 shares during the period. 26.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and IP deployment solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in System-on-Chip (Soc) designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

