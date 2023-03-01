Ark 24 Hour Volume Reaches $2.81 Million (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 1st. Ark has a market cap of $67.56 million and $2.81 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for $0.39 or 0.00001675 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ark has traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00010879 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000296 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00005104 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005052 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00007360 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00004989 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001191 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003467 BTC.

About Ark

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 169,776,776 coins and its circulating supply is 171,366,624 coins. Ark’s official website is ark.io. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place.

Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way.”

Ark Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

