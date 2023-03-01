Ares Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AAC) Stock Position Cut by Fir Tree Capital Management LP

Fir Tree Capital Management LP lessened its stake in Ares Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AAC – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,625,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203,765 shares during the period. Ares Acquisition accounts for 0.9% of Fir Tree Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Fir Tree Capital Management LP owned about 2.10% of Ares Acquisition worth $26,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AAC. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ares Acquisition by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 447,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,391,000 after purchasing an additional 4,501 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Condor Capital Management purchased a new stake in Ares Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Ares Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $236,000. Institutional investors own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

Ares Acquisition Price Performance

AAC stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.25. 170,334 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 697,948. Ares Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $9.74 and a 52-week high of $10.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.15 and its 200-day moving average is $10.03.

About Ares Acquisition

Ares Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

