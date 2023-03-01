Ardor Market Cap Hits $104.62 Million (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 28th. Ardor has a total market capitalization of $104.62 million and $3.49 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ardor coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000442 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ardor has traded up 1.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.61 or 0.00074306 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00053125 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00009888 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001063 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00025757 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003722 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001936 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor is a multichain blockchain platform with a unique parent-child chain architecture. The security of the whole network is provided by the parent Ardor chain while the interoperable child chains have all the rich functionality. This elegant design and access to hybrid user permissioning capabilities are the key to the flexibility necessary for a variety of use cases and opens the door towards mainstream adoption of blockchain technology. Not only that – Ardor is created with scalability in mind and solves many existing industry problems such as blockchain bloat, single token dependency, and the need for easily customizable-yet-compatible blockchain solutions.

Ardor is developed by Jelurida Swiss SA, founded in 2016. The company started upgrading Nxt blockchain system and created Ardor to provide a platform for facilitated and accelerated transactions. The platform obtained a good reputation among users, analysts, investors, and experts. Ardor’s mission is to form a universal, user-friendly, and easy crypto platform facilitating different concepts implementation. Jelurida worked on creating ways to allow each third-party developer to make his own projects. The platform’s authors presented a smart contract technology that is completely different from Ethereum although some parallels are made between them.

* All child chains have their own native tokens, used as a unit of value and for paying transaction fees, and a variety of ready to use features;

* Scalability is achieved by pruning of the unnecessary child chain data once they are included in the permissionless Ardor parent chain, preventing the "bloat" of the network;

* All child chains are connected and share the same source code, ensuring ecosystem interoperability that allows child chain token trading to one another in a fully decentralized way and transactions on one child chain to access data or entities on another.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

