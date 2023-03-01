Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating) were down 2.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.79 and last traded at $4.92. Approximately 413,203 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 1,388,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.06.

AMBP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $5.00 to $5.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $3.75 to $4.65 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $5.60 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ardagh Metal Packaging currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.94.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.64.

Ardagh Metal Packaging ( NYSE:AMBP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 44.69%. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.35%. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s payout ratio is currently 105.26%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 2,026.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 8,046 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 430.9% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 8,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 7,247 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. 19.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine. The company serves beverage producers.

