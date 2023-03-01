Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Earns “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $46.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 175.61% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.40.

Shares of NASDAQ ARQT traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.69. The stock had a trading volume of 733,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,473. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.14. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $12.81 and a 52 week high of $27.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 13.27 and a current ratio of 13.39.

In other news, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.98, for a total transaction of $144,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 165,825 shares in the company, valued at $2,815,708.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,958 shares of company stock worth $308,361. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 219.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,389,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,556,000 after acquiring an additional 954,597 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 136.7% in the second quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 177,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 102,767 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 108.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 472,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,021,000 after acquiring an additional 245,701 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,712,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,357,000 after purchasing an additional 155,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

