Arctic Star Exploration (CVE:ADD) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.03

Shares of Arctic Star Exploration Corp. (CVE:ADD – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 638910 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
Arctic Star Exploration Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.04. The firm has a market cap of C$5.08 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 2.05.
About Arctic Star Exploration
Arctic Star Exploration Corp., a junior natural resource company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada and Finland. The company primarily explores for diamond and niobium/rare earth deposits. Its flagship project is the Diagras property that consists of 58 contiguous claims with an area of 48,346 hectares located in the north-eastern part of the prolific Lac de Gras kimberlite field.
Recommended Stories
- Jack in the Box Pops On Tasty Results, Robust Outlook
- How Low Can Lowe’s Companies Go?
- Ambarella: An AI Play In The Making
- Terran Orbital’s New $2.4 Billion Contract is a Game Changer
- Wendy’s Price Firms After Sizzling Quarter And Juicy Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Arctic Star Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arctic Star Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.