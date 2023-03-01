Arca Continental, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:EMBVF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Arca Continental, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:EMBVF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 99,100 shares, a decrease of 87.6% from the January 31st total of 796,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 58.3 days.

Several research firms have commented on EMBVF. Barclays upgraded Arca Continental from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. UBS Group lowered Arca Continental from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EMBVF remained flat at $8.24 during midday trading on Tuesday. Arca Continental has a 12 month low of $5.86 and a 12 month high of $8.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.80.

Arca Continental SAB de CV produces, distributes, and wholesales beverages and purified water. It operates through the Beverages and Others segments. The Beverages segment manufactures, distributes and sells soft drinks of the Coca-Cola Company brands, in territories of Mexico, Peru, Argentina, Ecuador, and the United State; and dairy beverages of Santa Clara brand in Mexico and Toni in Ecuador.

