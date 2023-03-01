Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I (NASDAQ:ARCK) Shares Sold by Cantor Fitzgerald L. P.

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. cut its stake in Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I (NASDAQ:ARCK – Get Rating) by 62.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 552,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900,000 shares during the quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P.’s holdings in Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I were worth $5,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I during the third quarter worth approximately $3,542,000. Centiva Capital LP lifted its stake in Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I by 249.7% during the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 390,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,958,000 after acquiring an additional 278,700 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. raised its position in Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I by 762.4% in the 2nd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 282,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,965,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP raised its position in Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I by 111.9% in the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 370,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 195,778 shares in the last quarter. 68.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I alerts:

Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I Stock Performance

Shares of ARCK remained flat at $11.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I has a 1 year low of $9.93 and a 1 year high of $15.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.79.

About Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I

Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar Business Combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify acquisition opportunities in the biopharmaceutical sector.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I (NASDAQ:ARCK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.