Arbe Robotics (ARBE) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 2nd. Analysts expect Arbe Robotics to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ ARBE opened at $6.98 on Wednesday. Arbe Robotics has a 1-year low of $2.89 and a 1-year high of $9.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.88. The company has a market capitalization of $440.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.56 and a beta of -0.10.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARBE. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Arbe Robotics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $322,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arbe Robotics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Arbe Robotics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 7.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, R. F. Lafferty cut their target price on shares of Arbe Robotics from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

Arbe Robotics Ltd., a semiconductor company, provides 4D imaging radar solutions for tier 1 automotive suppliers and automotive manufacturers in Israel and the United States. It offers 4D imaging radar chipset solutions that address the core issues that have caused autonomous vehicle and autopilot accidents, such as detecting stationary objects, identifying vulnerable road users, and eliminating false alarms without radar ambiguities.

