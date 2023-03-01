Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by SVB Leerink

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at SVB Leerink in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $0.50 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 187.36% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, SVB Securities downgraded Aptinyx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.58.
Aptinyx Price Performance
Shares of Aptinyx stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,863,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,937. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.38. Aptinyx has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $3.24. The company has a market cap of $11.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 27.45 and a current ratio of 27.45.
Aptinyx Company Profile
Aptinyx Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies for disorders of the brain and nervous system. Its product includes NYX-2925, NYX-783, NYX-458, and the AGN-241751 program. The company was founded by Norbert G.
