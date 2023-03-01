AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Stock Price Down 3.7%

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) shares were down 3.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.64 and last traded at $13.68. Approximately 1,067,998 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 3,386,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on APP shares. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of AppLovin from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $65.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.12.

AppLovin Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Insider Activity at AppLovin

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AppLovin

In related news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.77, for a total transaction of $369,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 961,382 shares in the company, valued at $14,199,612.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 373,668 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total value of $3,945,934.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 25,000 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.77, for a total transaction of $369,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 961,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,199,612.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,519,668 shares of company stock valued at $17,165,581 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of AppLovin by 5.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of AppLovin by 99.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of AppLovin by 7.6% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 12,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of AppLovin by 8.5% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of AppLovin by 4.0% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 26,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

