API3 (API3) Price Down 16.9% This Week

API3 (API3) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 28th. API3 has a market capitalization of $93.36 million and $8.56 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, API3 has traded down 16.9% against the US dollar. One API3 token can currently be bought for $1.51 or 0.00006460 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

API3 Token Profile

API3’s launch date was September 15th, 2020. API3’s total supply is 71,748,537 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,977,139 tokens. API3’s official website is api3.org. The Reddit community for API3 is https://reddit.com/r/api3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. API3’s official message board is medium.com/api3. API3’s official Twitter account is @api3dao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

API3 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “API3 is the native token of the API3 project. It gives its holders the right to take part in the governance of the API3 ecosystem through the API3 DAO. To generate shares in the API3 DAO, token holders have to stake the API3 tokens into the insurance pool, which also gives them access to weekly staking rewards.”

