APi Group (NYSE:APG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. APi Group had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 0.92%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. APi Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

APi Group Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:APG traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $23.68. The company had a trading volume of 419,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,816. APi Group has a twelve month low of $13.09 and a twelve month high of $24.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APG. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of APi Group by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of APi Group by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 12,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Lansing Management LP acquired a new stake in APi Group during the 4th quarter worth $188,000. Lionstone Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of APi Group by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Lionstone Capital Management LLC now owns 2,428,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,685,000 after acquiring an additional 157,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its holdings in APi Group by 93.5% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 21,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 10,373 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on APG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on APi Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded APi Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. UBS Group boosted their target price on APi Group to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on APi Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on APi Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, APi Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.67.

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, and the Asian-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, monitoring, and service of these integrated systems.

