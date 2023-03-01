APi Group (NYSE:APG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. APi Group had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 0.92%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. APi Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
APi Group Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of NYSE:APG traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $23.68. The company had a trading volume of 419,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,816. APi Group has a twelve month low of $13.09 and a twelve month high of $24.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.
Institutional Trading of APi Group
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APG. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of APi Group by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of APi Group by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 12,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Lansing Management LP acquired a new stake in APi Group during the 4th quarter worth $188,000. Lionstone Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of APi Group by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Lionstone Capital Management LLC now owns 2,428,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,685,000 after acquiring an additional 157,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its holdings in APi Group by 93.5% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 21,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 10,373 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.84% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
APi Group Company Profile
APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, and the Asian-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, monitoring, and service of these integrated systems.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on APi Group (APG)
- Jack in the Box Pops On Tasty Results, Robust Outlook
- How Low Can Lowe’s Companies Go?
- Ambarella: An AI Play In The Making
- Wendy’s Price Firms After Sizzling Quarter And Juicy Outlook
- Terran Orbital’s New $2.4 Billion Contract is a Game Changer
Receive News & Ratings for APi Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APi Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.