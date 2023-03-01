ApeCoin Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.86 Billion (APE)

ApeCoin (APE) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 28th. One ApeCoin token can now be bought for approximately $5.06 or 0.00021747 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ApeCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.86 billion and $101.87 million worth of ApeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ApeCoin has traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ApeCoin Profile

ApeCoin’s launch date was March 16th, 2022. ApeCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 368,593,750 tokens. ApeCoin’s official website is apecoin.com. ApeCoin’s official Twitter account is @apecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ApeCoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ApeCoin is an ERC-20 governance and utility token used within the APE ecosystem to enable decentralized community building in web3. The APE Foundation is responsible for facilitating decentralized and community-led governance, and administering the decisions of the ApeCoin DAO. The APE Foundation is designed to become more decentralized over time and ensures that the ideas of the DAO community have the support they need to become a reality. The Ecosystem Fund, controlled by a multisig wallet, is used to pay expenses as directed by the ApeCoin DAO, and provides an infrastructure for ApeCoin holders to collaborate through open and permissionless governance processes.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ApeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ApeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ApeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

