Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Sold by Farallon Capital Management LLC

Farallon Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 808,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 120,000 shares during the period. AON makes up about 1.3% of Farallon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Farallon Capital Management LLC owned about 0.39% of AON worth $216,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AON. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in AON in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in AON in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in AON in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in AON in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AON in the second quarter valued at $39,000. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AON alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of AON from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AON from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of AON in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AON in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of AON in a report on Friday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $363.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $314.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at AON

AON Trading Down 1.0 %

In related news, CFO Christa Davies sold 617 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.36, for a total transaction of $196,428.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 199,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,535,423.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other AON news, insider Michael Neller sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.59, for a total value of $311,590.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $378,893.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Christa Davies sold 617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.36, for a total transaction of $196,428.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,535,423.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 73,389 shares of company stock worth $22,664,130 in the last quarter. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AON stock traded down $3.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $300.86. The stock had a trading volume of 591,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,043. The firm has a market cap of $61.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $246.21 and a 12-month high of $341.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $311.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $296.55.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. AON had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 1,165.31%. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aon plc will post 14.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AON Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.48%.

About AON

(Get Rating)

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.