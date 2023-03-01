Analyzing Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) and Root (NASDAQ:ROOT)

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Rating) and Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Safety Insurance Group and Root’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Safety Insurance Group 5.84% 9.08% 3.79% Root -92.86% -78.82% -20.11%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Safety Insurance Group and Root, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Safety Insurance Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Root 1 6 1 0 2.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Root has a consensus target price of $12.29, suggesting a potential upside of 147.28%. Given Root’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Root is more favorable than Safety Insurance Group.

91.8% of Safety Insurance Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.4% of Root shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of Safety Insurance Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.6% of Root shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Safety Insurance Group has a beta of 0.31, indicating that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Root has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Safety Insurance Group and Root’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Safety Insurance Group $785.06 million 1.52 $46.56 million $3.15 25.71 Root $310.80 million 0.23 -$297.70 million ($20.54) -0.24

Safety Insurance Group has higher revenue and earnings than Root. Root is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Safety Insurance Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Safety Insurance Group beats Root on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Safety Insurance Group

Safety Insurance Group, Inc. engages in the management and provision of insurance services. It offers property and casualty insurance products which include commercial vehicles and fleets. The firm provides private passenger automobile, commercial automobile and homeowners insurance. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

About Root

Root, Inc. provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

