Analyzing Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) & Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC)

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) and Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.3% of Exact Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.1% of Celcuity shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Exact Sciences shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 32.9% of Celcuity shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Volatility and Risk

Exact Sciences has a beta of 1.42, indicating that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Celcuity has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exact Sciences -29.92% -19.76% -9.80% Celcuity N/A -62.64% -46.85%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Exact Sciences and Celcuity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Exact Sciences and Celcuity’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exact Sciences $2.08 billion 5.33 -$623.51 million ($3.54) -17.61 Celcuity N/A N/A -$29.60 million ($2.40) -4.91

Celcuity has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Exact Sciences. Exact Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Celcuity, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Exact Sciences and Celcuity, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Exact Sciences 0 5 7 0 2.58 Celcuity 0 0 0 0 N/A

Exact Sciences currently has a consensus target price of $69.57, indicating a potential upside of 11.62%. Celcuity has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 69.78%. Given Celcuity’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Celcuity is more favorable than Exact Sciences.

About Exact Sciences

(Get Rating)

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

About Celcuity

(Get Rating)

Celcuity, Inc. is cellular analysis company. The company discovers new cancer sub-types and commercializing diagnostic tests designed to improve the clinical outcomes of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies. Its proprietary CELx diagnostic platform is the commercially ready technology that uses a patient’s living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient’s cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it. The company was founded by Brian F. Sullivan and Lance G. Laing in January 2012 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.