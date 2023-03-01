Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 44,719,942 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 118,811 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Amphenol worth $2,994,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 17.4% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 168,103 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,256,000 after acquiring an additional 24,947 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,358 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 448,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,843,000 after buying an additional 32,345 shares in the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 11.2% in the third quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 7,297 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Amphenol during the third quarter valued at about $769,000. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of APH traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 821,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,430,349. The company has a market cap of $46.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.85 and a 200 day moving average of $76.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $61.67 and a 1 year high of $82.86.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 15.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is presently 27.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APH has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $87.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Amphenol from $93.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 25,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total transaction of $2,054,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,283. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 25,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total transaction of $2,054,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,283. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.72, for a total value of $53,118,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 967,424 shares in the company, valued at $79,057,889.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 804,800 shares of company stock worth $65,769,622. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and specialty cable. Its products include connectors, cable assemblies, sensors, antenna solutions, power distribution, cable, printed circuits, and accessories for connectors and cable.

