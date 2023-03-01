Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Bought by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 291,665 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Amgen worth $65,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the second quarter worth $27,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 51.1% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 86.7% during the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 168 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on AMGN. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Amgen from $268.00 to $258.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen lowered their price objective on Amgen from $307.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com cut Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Argus lowered their price target on Amgen from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Amgen from $299.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.06.

Amgen Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $231.66 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $254.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $256.20. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $223.30 and a 12-month high of $296.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20. The company has a market capitalization of $123.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.63.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.05. Amgen had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 359.47%. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 70.36%.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

