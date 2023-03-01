Amex Exploration (CVE:AMX) Shares Down 0.6%

Amex Exploration Inc. (CVE:AMX – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$1.58 and last traded at C$1.58. 15,150 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 68,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.59.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Haywood Securities set a C$4.00 price objective on shares of Amex Exploration and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Pi Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Amex Exploration from C$2.75 to C$2.95 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Amex Exploration from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$1.74 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of C$163.12 million, a PE ratio of -143.64 and a beta of 2.24.

Amex Exploration Inc, a junior mining exploration company, acquires, explores, and develops gold projects in Canada. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Perron gold project that consists of 117 mining claims covering an area of 4,836 hectares situated in Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec. It also holds interest in Lebel-Sur-Quévillon and Eastmain River projects located in the Abitibi region of Quebec and elsewhere in the province.

