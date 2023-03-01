Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Trims Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,866 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 93.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of VWO opened at $40.29 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $34.88 and a 52-week high of $47.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.60. The stock has a market cap of $70.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

