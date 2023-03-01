Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Sells 690 Shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 690 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SDVY. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $329,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 276.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 1,789.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 341,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,517,000 after purchasing an additional 323,410 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 25,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 7,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 24,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SDVY opened at $28.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.52. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $22.77 and a 52-week high of $29.89.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd.

