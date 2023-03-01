Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 110.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,945 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,225 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 50.0% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $33,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSG opened at $84.34 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $76.95 and a 52-week high of $108.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.37 and its 200-day moving average is $85.48.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $0.219 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

