Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.4% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth about $1,381,000. Lcnb Corp increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.3% during the second quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 2,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 36.2% during the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. 79.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Illinois Tool Works

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 235,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total transaction of $58,039,716.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,592,274.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 235,656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total transaction of $58,039,716.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,592,274.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total value of $14,809,337.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,868,130.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Illinois Tool Works Trading Up 0.2 %

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ITW. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $170.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $232.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $259.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.07.

NYSE ITW opened at $233.16 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $230.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $215.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.41. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $173.52 and a one year high of $253.37. The company has a market capitalization of $71.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.11.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($0.26). Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 87.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 53.58%.

About Illinois Tool Works

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test and Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers and Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

Featured Stories

