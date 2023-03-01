Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Buys 14,015 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 69.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,062 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,015 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $763,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 163.6% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000.

SCHE stock opened at $24.46 on Wednesday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $21.36 and a 1 year high of $28.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.13.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

