Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Boosts Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,924 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,637 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4,193.5% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 69,253,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 67,640,031 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,392,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,562,000 after purchasing an additional 5,557,890 shares during the period. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5,988.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,373,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334,856 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,812,000. Finally, Taiyo Life Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,117,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $46.49 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.92 and a fifty-two week high of $54.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.10.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

