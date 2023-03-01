Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Acquires 10,318 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 118.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,035 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,318 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 7,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 7,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 25,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 35,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period.

BATS EFV opened at $48.55 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.70.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

