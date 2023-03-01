Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF) Increases Dividend to $0.02 Per Share

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a dividend of 0.0222 per share on Monday, March 20th. This represents a yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Amerigo Resources’s previous dividend of $0.02.
Amerigo Resources Stock Up 3.5 %
ARREF traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $1.17. 49,631 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,168. Amerigo Resources has a twelve month low of $0.64 and a twelve month high of $1.66. The company has a market cap of $194.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.92.
About Amerigo Resources
