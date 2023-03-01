Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF) Increases Dividend to $0.02 Per Share

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a dividend of 0.0222 per share on Monday, March 20th. This represents a yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Amerigo Resources’s previous dividend of $0.02.

Amerigo Resources Stock Up 3.5 %

ARREF traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $1.17. 49,631 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,168. Amerigo Resources has a twelve month low of $0.64 and a twelve month high of $1.66. The company has a market cap of $194.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.92.

About Amerigo Resources

Amerigo Resources Ltd. is engaged in the production and sale of copper and molybdenum concentrates. The company was founded by Klaus Zeitle on January 23, 1984 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

