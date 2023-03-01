American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
American Shared Hospital Services Stock Performance
AMS opened at $3.68 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.86. The company has a market capitalization of $22.64 million, a PE ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.85. American Shared Hospital Services has a 1 year low of $2.18 and a 1 year high of $3.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.95.
About American Shared Hospital Services

