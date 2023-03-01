American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

American Shared Hospital Services Stock Performance

AMS opened at $3.68 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.86. The company has a market capitalization of $22.64 million, a PE ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.85. American Shared Hospital Services has a 1 year low of $2.18 and a 1 year high of $3.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.95.

About American Shared Hospital Services

American Shared Hospital Services engages in leasing radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to healthcare providers. Its equipment includes Gamma Knife, PBRT, and IGRT. The Gamma Knife radiosurgery equipment is a non-invasive treatment for malignant and benign brain tumors, vascular malformations and trigeminal neuralgia.

