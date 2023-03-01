American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 81,786 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,895 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $10,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in American Financial Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in American Financial Group by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in American Financial Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 50,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,635 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,617 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the period. 64.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

American Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AFG traded up $1.41 on Wednesday, reaching $135.52. 228,303 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,067. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 0.83. American Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.01 and a fifty-two week high of $152.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $137.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

American Financial Group Cuts Dividend

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 23.21%. American Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a $4.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AFG. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of American Financial Group from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of American Financial Group from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider John B. Berding sold 5,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.62, for a total value of $740,070.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,083 shares in the company, valued at $4,929,659.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 14.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Financial Group Profile

(Get Rating)

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.