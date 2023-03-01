American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Bought by Flossbach Von Storch AG

Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,177 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,916 shares during the quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG’s holdings in American Express were worth $18,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AXP. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 239.0% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in American Express in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC raised its stake in American Express by 150.5% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 957 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $2,522,277.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,272,471.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $5,186,216.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,270,054.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $2,522,277.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,024 shares in the company, valued at $15,272,471.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

American Express Stock Up 1.1 %

A number of analysts have weighed in on AXP shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on American Express from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Barclays raised their price target on American Express from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Redburn Partners started coverage on American Express in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on American Express from $172.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. Finally, Stephens cut American Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.44.

Shares of AXP stock traded up $1.97 on Wednesday, reaching $175.96. 1,463,802 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,472,837. American Express has a 12-month low of $130.65 and a 12-month high of $194.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $130.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $162.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.48.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.11). American Express had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 31.76%. The firm had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.14%.

American Express Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

