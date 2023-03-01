American Battery Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BOXS) Short Interest Update

American Battery Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BOXS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 70.6% from the January 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,564,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
American Battery Materials Price Performance
Shares of American Battery Materials stock remained flat at $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday. 356,274 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,186,860. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.01. American Battery Materials has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.02.
American Battery Materials Company Profile
