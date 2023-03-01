American Battery Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BOXS) Short Interest Update

American Battery Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BOXS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 70.6% from the January 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,564,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

American Battery Materials Price Performance

Shares of American Battery Materials stock remained flat at $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday. 356,274 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,186,860. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.01. American Battery Materials has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.02.

Get American Battery Materials alerts:

American Battery Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

American Battery Materials, Inc is a renewable energy company, which engages in the extraction, refinement, and distribution of technical minerals. It also intends to acquire mining claims that historically reported high levels of lithium and other tech minerals. The company was founded by Raymond J.

Receive News & Ratings for American Battery Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Battery Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.