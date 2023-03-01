AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $990.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
AMC Entertainment Stock Down 7.4 %
AMC Entertainment stock traded down $0.53 on Wednesday, hitting $6.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,971,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,505,348. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.52. AMC Entertainment has a one year low of $3.77 and a one year high of $34.33.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
AMC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Monday, February 13th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment from $7.50 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $1.20 to $1.10 in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $3.12.
Insider Buying and Selling at AMC Entertainment
Institutional Trading of AMC Entertainment
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 417.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $232,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $275,000. Institutional investors own 26.14% of the company’s stock.
AMC Entertainment Company Profile
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. Markets and International Markets segments. The U.S. Markets segment is involved in owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the U.S. The International Markets segment focuses on owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy, Ireland, Portugal, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and Saudi Arabia.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AMC Entertainment (AMC)
- Jack in the Box Pops On Tasty Results, Robust Outlook
- How Low Can Lowe’s Companies Go?
- Ambarella: An AI Play In The Making
- Wendy’s Price Firms After Sizzling Quarter And Juicy Outlook
- Terran Orbital’s New $2.4 Billion Contract is a Game Changer
Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.