AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $990.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

AMC Entertainment Stock Down 7.4 %

AMC Entertainment stock traded down $0.53 on Wednesday, hitting $6.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,971,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,505,348. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.52. AMC Entertainment has a one year low of $3.77 and a one year high of $34.33.

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Monday, February 13th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment from $7.50 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $1.20 to $1.10 in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $3.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at AMC Entertainment

Institutional Trading of AMC Entertainment

In other AMC Entertainment news, major shareholder Antara Capital Lp sold 3,638,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.79, for a total value of $17,430,757.31. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,361,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,519,242.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 80,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total value of $377,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,685.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Antara Capital Lp sold 3,638,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.79, for a total transaction of $17,430,757.31. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,361,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,519,242.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 25,323,761 shares of company stock valued at $73,220,670 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 417.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $232,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $275,000. Institutional investors own 26.14% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. Markets and International Markets segments. The U.S. Markets segment is involved in owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the U.S. The International Markets segment focuses on owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy, Ireland, Portugal, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and Saudi Arabia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.