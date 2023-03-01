Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Price Target Cut to $110.00

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Craig Hallum from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.47% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen cut their target price on Ambarella from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Ambarella from $104.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Ambarella from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ambarella from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Ambarella from $114.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.94.

Shares of Ambarella stock traded down $3.75 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.56. 288,314 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 436,315. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.50 and a beta of 1.55. Ambarella has a 1-year low of $49.02 and a 1-year high of $109.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.66.

Ambarella ( NASDAQ:AMBA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $83.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.03 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 8.96% and a negative net margin of 18.42%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ambarella will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total transaction of $162,320.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 153,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,473,399.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Chan W. Lee sold 2,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $172,147.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 66,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,603,459.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total value of $162,320.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 153,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,473,399.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,806 shares of company stock valued at $1,248,448. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Ambarella by 30.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Ambarella by 5.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ambarella by 33.9% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 3.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 14.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,028,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $422,620,000 after purchasing an additional 522,698 shares in the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

