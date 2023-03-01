Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATGN) Short Interest Update

Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATGN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, an increase of 1,640.0% from the January 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 375,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Altigen Communications Stock Performance

ATGN stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.63. The company had a trading volume of 90,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,409. The company has a market capitalization of $15.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.70 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.90. Altigen Communications has a fifty-two week low of $0.46 and a fifty-two week high of $1.57.

Altigen Communications Company Profile

Altigen Communications, Inc engages in the provision of Microsoft cloud solutions. It operates through North America and Rest of the World geographical segments. The North America segment consists of United States, Canada, Mexico, Central America, and the Caribbean. The Rest of the World segment focuses on Europe.

