Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATGN) Short Interest Update

Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATGN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, an increase of 1,640.0% from the January 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 375,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Altigen Communications Stock Performance
ATGN stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.63. The company had a trading volume of 90,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,409. The company has a market capitalization of $15.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.70 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.90. Altigen Communications has a fifty-two week low of $0.46 and a fifty-two week high of $1.57.
Altigen Communications Company Profile
