Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) Sets New 52-Week High at $18.71

Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.71 and last traded at $18.58, with a volume of 64691 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.18.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Alta Equipment Group from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th.
Alta Equipment Group Trading Up 0.9 %
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.45. The stock has a market cap of $610.64 million, a P/E ratio of 94.05 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.59.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alta Equipment Group
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Alta Equipment Group during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Alta Equipment Group by 296.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Alta Equipment Group by 280.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 5,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Alta Equipment Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Institutional investors own 63.54% of the company’s stock.
About Alta Equipment Group
Alta Equipment Group, Inc engages in the operation of equipment dealership platforms. It operates through the following segments: Material Handling, Construction Equipment, and Corporate. The Material Handling segment includes the sale, service, and rental of lift trucks and other material handling equipment in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, and New York.
