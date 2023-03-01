Alphatec’s (ATEC) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $20.00 price target on the medical technology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 31.49% from the company’s current price.

ATEC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Alphatec from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Alphatec from $16.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.36.

Alphatec Trading Up 2.7 %

Alphatec stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,702,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 965,841. Alphatec has a 12-month low of $5.73 and a 12-month high of $16.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.35 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.74, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Insider Transactions at Alphatec

Institutional Trading of Alphatec

In other news, SVP Scott Lish sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total transaction of $179,625.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 453,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,510,098.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CFO John Todd Koning sold 13,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $185,565.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 470,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,683,144.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Scott Lish sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total transaction of $179,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 453,034 shares in the company, valued at $6,510,098.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 400,854 shares of company stock valued at $5,263,315. Corporate insiders own 33.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphatec by 10.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 104,339 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 10,212 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Alphatec by 55.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 39,788 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 14,125 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Alphatec by 3.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,379 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Alphatec by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,943,013 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $56,845,000 after purchasing an additional 34,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Alphatec by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,431,921 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,467,000 after purchasing an additional 77,959 shares during the last quarter. 48.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alphatec

(Get Rating)

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

Further Reading

