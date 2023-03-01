AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 33.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,591 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,484 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $1,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CHKP. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,511,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CHKP shares. FBN Securities dropped their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $148.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised Check Point Software Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.52.

CHKP opened at $123.72 on Wednesday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52-week low of $107.54 and a 52-week high of $149.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.15.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $638.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.24 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 34.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is engaged in the development and marketing of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include Quantum, CloudGuard, Harmony, and Infinity-Vision. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

