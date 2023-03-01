AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 116,280 Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) by 65.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,176 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 116,280 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $1,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 50.4% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Pure Storage by 0.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 120,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pure Storage by 15.8% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 44,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in Pure Storage by 3.9% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 11,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. 84.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PSTG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Pure Storage from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded Pure Storage from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Pure Storage from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Pure Storage to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.94.

Shares of Pure Storage stock opened at $28.92 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.87. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.90 and a 52-week high of $36.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 713.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.23.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $676.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.84 million. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 0.51%. Analysts predict that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 27,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $748,993.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 480,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,011,286.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 9,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $270,890.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,731.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 27,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $748,993.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 480,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,011,286.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,170 shares of company stock worth $1,605,075. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disks with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

