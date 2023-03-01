AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,404 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $1,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BWA. Tobam acquired a new position in BorgWarner during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in BorgWarner by 91.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BorgWarner in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. 91.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on BWA. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays began coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Bank of America cut shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.91.

BorgWarner Stock Performance

BWA stock opened at $50.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.45. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.14 and a 1 year high of $50.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.50.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The auto parts company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at BorgWarner

In other BorgWarner news, EVP Tania Wingfield sold 16,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total transaction of $804,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,277.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 14,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.59, for a total value of $695,549.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,026,991.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tania Wingfield sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total value of $804,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $784,277.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,123 shares of company stock valued at $4,779,010 in the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BorgWarner Profile

(Get Rating)

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

Featured Stories

