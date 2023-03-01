AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $2.02 Million Holdings in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) by 202.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,897 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Global Net Lease worth $2,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Global Net Lease by 14.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,640,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,457,000 after buying an additional 839,449 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 3.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,259,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,487,000 after purchasing an additional 587,321 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Global Net Lease in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,358,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Net Lease in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,481,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Net Lease in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,392,000. 70.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global Net Lease Price Performance

GNL stock opened at $14.12 on Wednesday. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $16.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -156.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.88 and its 200-day moving average is $13.14.

Global Net Lease Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.33%. This is a positive change from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,777.58%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GNL shares. TheStreet upgraded Global Net Lease from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Global Net Lease from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

Global Net Lease Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Net Lease, Inc engages in the as a real estate investment services. It is focuses on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the U.S., Western, and Northern Europe.

See Also

