AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $1.99 Million Position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) by 122.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,629 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust worth $1,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,821,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,322,000 after purchasing an additional 776,243 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $11,245,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 238.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 938,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,546,000 after acquiring an additional 661,149 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 7.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,824,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,228,000 after acquiring an additional 636,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $8,789,000.

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Stock Down 2.8 %

PEB opened at $14.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12 month low of $12.54 and a 12 month high of $26.14.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Announces Dividend

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust ( NYSE:PEB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.52). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.77% and a negative net margin of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $319.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -4.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on PEB shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

(Get Rating)

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, engages in investments and acquisitions in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in markets like Atlanta, Georgia, Boston, Massachusetts, Chicago, Illinois, Key West, Miami and Naples, Florida, Los Angeles, San Diego and San Francisco, California, Nashville, Tennessee, New York, New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Portland, Oregon, and Seattle, Washington.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.