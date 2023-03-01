AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $1.93 Million Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 62.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,559 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 33,901 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $1,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in Expedia Group in the third quarter worth $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Expedia Group in the second quarter worth $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Expedia Group in the second quarter worth $30,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 107.7% during the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 429 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EXPE. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Expedia Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Expedia Group from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Expedia Group from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Cowen cut their price objective on Expedia Group from $134.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Expedia Group from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.00.

EXPE stock opened at $109.51 on Wednesday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.39 and a twelve month high of $203.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $16.79 billion, a PE ratio of 50.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $104.81 and a 200 day moving average of $100.87.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The online travel company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 3.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total value of $576,355.13. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,797.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total value of $576,355.13. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,797.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 605 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.71, for a total value of $70,609.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,270 shares in the company, valued at $1,081,901.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

