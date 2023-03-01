AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 64,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 114,062 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $1,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 30.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 7,753 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 69,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 101,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 0.9% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 962,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,493,000 after acquiring an additional 8,110 shares during the period. 95.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synchrony Financial stock opened at $35.71 on Wednesday. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $27.22 and a fifty-two week high of $42.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.85, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.02.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 24.07% and a net margin of 17.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.08%.

Several research firms recently commented on SYF. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Synchrony Financial from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. TheStreet upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Synchrony Financial from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.27.

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

