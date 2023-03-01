AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires 73,560 Shares of Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) by 41.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 253,170 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,560 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC owned about 0.21% of Sumo Logic worth $1,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SUMO. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Sumo Logic by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Sumo Logic by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Sumo Logic by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 58,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Sumo Logic by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sumo Logic by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Sumo Logic alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sumo Logic news, insider Lynne Doherty Mcdonald sold 56,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total transaction of $469,174.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 466,504 shares in the company, valued at $3,871,983.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Jennifer Mccord sold 4,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total value of $41,408.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 194,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,618,458.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lynne Doherty Mcdonald sold 56,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total transaction of $469,174.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 466,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,871,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 213,402 shares of company stock worth $1,771,237. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Sumo Logic Trading Down 0.3 %

Sumo Logic stock opened at $11.87 on Wednesday. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.43 and a 12-month high of $12.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.93 and its 200 day moving average is $8.57.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.15. Sumo Logic had a negative net margin of 45.31% and a negative return on equity of 28.15%. The company had revenue of $79.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. Sumo Logic’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on SUMO. William Blair lowered shares of Sumo Logic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Sumo Logic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Sumo Logic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

About Sumo Logic

(Get Rating)

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. It offers Continuous Intelligence Platform, a cloud-native, multi-tenant, and secure service that leverages to enable reliability and security of cloud applications and workloads.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sumo Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumo Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.