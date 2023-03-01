AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires 21,435 Shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) by 110.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,930 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,435 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $1,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Rapid7 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Rapid7 by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Rapid7 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Rapid7 by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Rapid7 by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Rapid7 news, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 41,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total transaction of $1,526,584.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 428,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,701,754.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Timothy M. Adams bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 109,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,278,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 41,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total transaction of $1,526,584.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 428,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,701,754.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPD opened at $47.30 on Wednesday. Rapid7, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.49 and a 52-week high of $118.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.60 and a 200 day moving average of $42.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -22.10 and a beta of 1.13.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RPD shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Rapid7 from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler downgraded Rapid7 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Rapid7 from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Rapid7 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.89.

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. The firm also offers security and product consulting services.

