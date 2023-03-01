AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires 15,084 Shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) by 105.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,084 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC owned about 0.12% of PJT Partners worth $1,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PJT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PJT Partners by 133.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in PJT Partners by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in PJT Partners by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 4,613 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in PJT Partners by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 58,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,676,000 after buying an additional 9,246 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PJT Partners news, CFO Helen T. Meates sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.88, for a total value of $2,396,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,813,551.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PJT Partners Stock Up 0.8 %

PJT Partners Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:PJT opened at $78.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.75. PJT Partners Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.48 and a fifty-two week high of $83.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of PJT Partners from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

PJT Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.

